Jazz artiste S’coo stages comeback gig

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AFTER a 13-year hiatus in the music scene due to pressing maternal obligations, jazz artiste S’coo (born Sikhululiwe Madonko) will be staging a comeback gig at The Oasis in Belmont, Bulawayo on Saturday.

The “Jazz Fun Day” will be a family affair where S’coo will be backed by fellow jazz heads, Adrian, Sahii, and other artistes to make sure her musical renaissance comes full circle.

Born 43 years ago and having been bred in Sizinda township, she cultivated a deep passion for arts and music from an early age. Recognising her exceptional talent in singing, she embarked on her journey as an artiste. Collaborating with various bands, she honed her skills and gained invaluable experience under the guidance of renowned gurus and mentors in the music industry.

Her professional career began in 1999 with her first gospel group, “Abakholwayo” with whom she recorded the album “Baba Sibuthene” at the House of Rising Sound with the producer, Joe Maseko, now late. Two years later, she lent her vocals to Overdrive Band, a turning point in her career.

In an interview, S’coo told Chronicle Showbiz how joining the Overdrive Band changed her musical narrative after she transitioned from gospel music to the jazz genre.

“When the late Maseko introduced me to the Overdrive Band, it was an easy fit because these were elderly men who were more like fathers and mentors to me so I was in safe hands as a teenager finding her feet in the music sector,” she said.

A mutual love for music would see S’coo and her husband, Mathias Ziyambi co-founding Say Band in 2007, a significant milestone in her musical journey. This endeavor showcased her ability to not only contribute as a talented vocalist but also to work collaboratively in a team. Together, they brought their unique blend of musicality and passion to their performances, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

In 2010, she recorded her debut single titled, “Song for Mama” before the year culminated with the recording of an album, ‘’How Many Days” as S’coo and the Jazz Elements.

That very year would prove eventful as she would embrace motherhood.

“It’s the first time when I became a mother that things changed. My firstborn child was born prematurely and I had to stay in hospital for a long time, so I had to concentrate on my baby. I then had a second one three years later, and I guess motherhood took first preference, then I took a sabbatical from music. That was from 2010 to 2018, then in 2019, Covid-19 hit so this meant that I couldn’t really plan anything. Now, I’m ready to perform again and there will be entertainment for everyone from morning till the night,” she said.

Her musical dexterity and repertoire would see her collaborating with other notable bands such as the FiveFold Band under the leadership of Hudson Simbarashe, Submarine Band, Cassims Band, and Friends Band.

Her multi-lingual discography includes songs, Inyembezi, Vadiki, Ubuhle, Ini ndokuda, and, Pachipamwe.

The comeback gig serves as a prelude to the forthcoming single that she is working on at The Oasis. She aspires to work on future projects with a plethora of artistes across the board including Freeman, Thandy Dhlana-Jele, Zarae, and Vuyo Brown. – @MbuleloMpofu