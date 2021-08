Online Correspondent

JAZZ musician Agenda Maphosa has relocated to South Africa to try and promote his music career.

Announcing his arrival in the neighbouring country, the artiste is set to drop a single on Saturday titled Ngithanda Wena.

Speaking from Parkview in South Africa, Maphosa said: “We’re living in a different type of world which needs an extra hustling mindset. I decided to move somewhere else so as to pursue my music and side hustles,” said Maphosa.