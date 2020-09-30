Jazz musicians Nomore Sibanda, Charles Banda up game on solo careers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

JAZZ musicians Nomore Allah Sibanda and Charles Mahlaba Banda have gone a notch up in promoting their solo careers through a collaboration for the track titles WeMali.

The duo of Sibanda and Mahlaba also is part of groups Indosakusa: The Morning Star and Sunduza Dance Theatre respectively, but this has not stopped them to claim their individual space in the arts. They launched the track on Monday at Khulumani FM.

Listening to the track which was produced by Smallz at Elephant Herd Records, the soft soul full sound opens one’s eyes on the issue of money with which for this generation is the root of evil.

“Inspired by the late Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, my mission in music is to cheer and unite nations through African artistic talent as well as lifting Jazz music to another level and label it as people’s entertainment choice,” said Sibanda.

On his solo career, Sibanda has only recorded two singles and one music video for the single-track track “Uzobuya nini” with the album said to be out early next year.

