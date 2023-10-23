JBC play final game

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

ZIMBABWE representatives at the Basketball Africa League (Bal) qualifiers, JBC will be involved in a crucial Group D encounter against Zambian team Munali Suns this evening.

This will be their last assignment having won 70-55 over UNAM Wolves and lost 68-65 against hosts Dolphins in the four-team group.

Munali Suns top the charts as they are undefeated in their two games.

JBC will need to beat the Zambian team to stand a chance of progressing further in the competition.

Munali Suns are unbeaten with two wins over Dolphins and Unam Wolves.

In their victory over Unam Wolves, JBC’s Innocent Zhomwa led all scorers with 19 points, while his teammate, Tashinga Chimba, scored 17 points and crashed eight boards.

JBC’s win was no walk in the park, but they knew they had to shake off the disappointment of their opening day defeat to the Dolphins.

Following their lethargic start in the first 10 minutes of the game, the Wolves, who finished 21-11 down at the end of the first quarter, showed some bite in the second (quarter).

Point guard Vetjitiraije Kauami led the Wolves in scoring with seven points and helped keep them in the contest at the end of the first half.

JBC, who held a 34-31 lead going into the second half, were led in scoring by centre Tashinga Chimba and power forward Zhomwa with eight points each.

JBC held a slim eight-point lead (49-41) at the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Zimbabwean club asserted their dominance, scoring 21 points to the 14 points of their opponents. Zhomwa (11 points) and Chimba (nine points) were again the leading scorers.

