JBross Entertainment and The Orchard sign global music distribution deal

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

JBross Entertainment, a South African urban and dance music record label based in Pretoria, has signed a global distribution deal with The Orchard.

The Orchard is an American music and entertainment company, specialising in media distribution, marketing, and sales and is also a subsidiary of Sony Music.

With a footprint in South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, JBross Entertainment offers label, music distribution, digital marketing, artiste development, and management services. The label specialises in genres that include Amapiano, Afro-Pop and Limpopo House (Bolobedu Music).

The partnership with The Orchard positions JBross Entertainment on an international growth path, which will not only give the label an edge but also help open doors for many young producers and artistes.

Said JBross Entertainment boss Tendai Joe: “This distribution deal was part of our goal when we started JBross Entertainment. We felt there was a need to build systems and infrastructure to cater to markets that major labels often ignore. I am looking at giving artistes from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, and Angola among other countries distribution deals with global reach. I’m not limiting JBross Entertainment to South Africa.”

Founded by Zimbabwean-born artiste manager, JBross Entertainment is home to a talented crop of producers and artistes including spotlight teenager Andrea The Vocalist, Juizee No Limits, Master Believe, Dobby 4040, Ian Baoba, Luleko, Tinta Tribe, Stanley Nyathi and Capitata.

“This is a big deal for me because now I can bring a distribution service many producers and artistes could not access directly. I am more than elated that this deal has come when we were working on exciting projects and artists,” said Joe.

The Orchard is based in New York City and is a leading music distribution company. It is a top-ranked video network, with local representatives in 45 global markets, including South Africa. – @mthabisi_mthire