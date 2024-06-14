JCI Bulawayo highlights defects of toxic masculinity 

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

JUNIOR Chamber International Bulawayo has called on men to shun toxic masculinity, something that has deteriorated men’s mental health.

These sentiments were shared during a Round Table held at Sterling Hotels in Bulawayo recently where mental health issues were heightened.

Under the theme, “Navigation through speaking up: Ukuvuleka”, the indaba laid waste to toxic masculinity.

Toxic masculinity refers to harmful societal expectations and norms associated with traditional masculinity, which can lead to negative consequences for individuals and those around them.

Some common pointers of toxic masculinity include suppressing emotions and vulnerability, aggressive and dominant behaviour, objectification of women and marginalised groups, prioritising strength and power over empathy and understanding as well as encouraging competition and aggression over collaboration and teamwork among other negative traits.

Toxic masculinity also normalises violence and aggression as a means of resolving conflicts, limits emotional expression and vulnerability, fosters a culture of silence and shame around mental health, and promotes harmful gender stereotypes and reinforces gender roles, as well as discouraging open communication and vulnerability.

The mental health round table, attended by JCI Bulawayo President Nhlangulo Khumalo saw Contact Centre’s Dumisani Ndlovu, Blessing Foundation’s Blessing Lulwama Masola, as well as Acaja Chillspot proprietor, Abednico Dube presenting on diverse topics affecting men.

The convergence hammered on the need for men to seek counselling especially to do with grief and work stress.

Chief amongst the topics discussed was the mental injury that toxic masculinity has inflicted on the boy child.

Dube, quoted excerpts from “The Manipulated Man”, a controversial and thought-provoking critique of gender roles and relationships

book written by Esther Vilar, first published in 1971.

“Mental health for men goes way beyond being able to optimally work and provide for one’s family. We need to nurture and equip young boys with requisite skills for life.

“Being a men goes way beyond being the breadwinner but one has to be tough and protect their family at all costs. Real man need to be physically tough but also mentally sound,” he said.

The Round Table is set to be a consistent fixture and JCI Bulawayo said it is committed to have frequent meetings with men to discuss issues pertaining to their health. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu