Jealous man kills ‘cheating wife’ with one punch
Sheronrose Mugombi
A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Chisiri Village, Goromonzi, Mashonaland East was arrested for killing his wife after accusing her of cheating.
In a statement on X, Police said they arrested Parence Chishiri in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chishiri Village, Rusike.
Chishiri allegedly hit his wife, Shorai Kundishora (29) punched his wife on the ear after accusing her of infidelity. The victim died upon admission at a local clinic in Goromonzi.
