Jealous man strikes wife with machete, hangs self

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

A JEALOUS 37-year-old man from the Tshamutswilikiti area in Beitbridge who suspected his wife was cheating, brutally attacked her with a machete, before committing suicide.

Getmore Ndou is alleged to have had a fight with his wife (33) on Tuesday morning accusing her of spending a night away from the matrimonial home.

He had just returned to his home after having left his wife at the height of a domestic dispute.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said on Monday, the complaint who was the now deceased’s customarily married wife went to Lutumba Business Centre to sell some water melons.

“She returned the next morning and found Ndou sleeping in the bedroom. The now deceased sent away one of their children to the shop, after which he struck the complainant several times on the head and she collapsed,” he said.

“The accused took a wire and hanged himself on the roof trusses of the bedroom hut suspecting he had killed his wife. His body and the complainant were later found by the child when she returned from the shops and she informed neighbours,” said Chief Supt Nyongo.

The matter was then reported to the police who took the woman to the hospital and the man’s body to the same hospital mortuary.

