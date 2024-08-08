Jealous soldier fined for bashing wife in infidelity row

Trish Mukwazo – [email protected]

A JEALOUS member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was fined US$200 for indiscriminately attacking his wife who is also a soldier following a domestic dispute.

Elvis Ngwenya (34) of Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo was convicted of domestic violence by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Mehluli Moyo. He was fined US$200 or four months in jail.

Ngwenya attacked his wife, Gugulethu who is also aged 34 years, accusing her of having an extra-marital affair with another man.

Prosecuting, Mrs Ellen Matenga said on 29 July this year when Gugulethu’s mechanic arrived at their home to fix her car, which had developed a mechanical fault, her husband was not amused as he suspected that the two were lovers.

The court heard that soon after the mechanic had left the couple’s home, an altercation ensued between the Ngwenya and his wife during which the accused punched the complainant on the face and head.

“The accused suspected that his wife was having an affair with the mechanic before an argument ensued. The accused punched the complainant on her face and head and she sustained injuries,” she said.

The complainant reported the matter to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old landlord from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo appeared before the same magistrate for allegedly stabbing his tenant with an unidentified sharp object following a dispute over rentals.

Zenzo Dlamini is facing charges of physical abuse and was remanded to today for trial.

Mr Matenga said on 15 June, the accused and the complainant Mr Freeman Mthunzi (38) had a misunderstanding over rentals during which Dlamini stabbed the victim in the face with an unknown object and sustained injuries.