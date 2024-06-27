Jealous woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby’s wife

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

FOUR men appeared before the Shurugwi Magistrates’ Court facing kidnapping charges.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 16 June the accused persons Kaliwe Phiri (31), Kelvin Sibanda (35), Brighton Muchida (28 and Grace Mangara (30) kidnapped the complainant and her baby from her home in Furusa Village, Chief Nhema area in Shurugwi and took them to Mupambwa village with intention to use them as bait to lure the complainant’s husband.

“They demanded that he come and explain why he had divorced the first accused person and married the complainant. They also demanded that the complainant’s husband pay as compensation for the time that he stayed with his ex-wife, failure of which, they would take the complainant to Kwekwe,” said the NPAZ

“They held the complainant and her baby overnight. At around 6 am the following morning, the accused persons took the complainant to Donga intending to take her to Kwekwe but abandoned the mission and dumped her at a service station close to her homestead. Accused persons 1, 2 and 4 pleaded guilty to the charge and were sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. The third accused person pleaded not guilty and will be tried separately,” said NPAZ