“Jealously guard against vandalism of Bemba solar project” – Energy Minister Edgar Moyo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo has urged Bemba villagers in Tsholotsho district to jealously guard against vandalism of the life changing Bemba solar project which he officially switched on Friday.

Minister Moyo said the project was a game changer for the community as it has many lifelong benefits but all that can vanish within a blink of an eye if the equipment was vandalised or stolen.

“I want to urge the Bemba Community in particular and all the beneficiaries of the Rural Electrification Fund programmes in general to jealously guard the energy infrastructure being built for them by the Rural Electrification Fund against theft and vandalism,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the project is set to transform the lives of the Bemba Community, as the energy from the solar plant will be used not only for lighting and cooking but also for the irrigation and fishing projects which the community has already embarked on, noting that the solar project was also designed to provide adequate power for agro-processing and cottage industry projects that can be initiated at the Business Centre.

Minister Moyo said the quality of education and health will improve as the school and the clinic now have access to power.

To ensure sustainability of the community solar programme, said Minister Moyo beneficiaries will pay a special tariff as a contribution towards maintenance costs.

“The commissioning of this project will mark the beginning of a national community solar programme to be rolled out across the country, with 56 such projects being installed countrywide during the NDS1 (2021-2025),” said Minister Moyo.

Speaking at the same event, REF board chairperson Mr Willard Chiwewe said the fund has to date electrified more than 10 400 rural institutions in the country as part of a broader strategy to achieve universal access to modern energy services by 2030, an initiative that will result in a new look rural Zimbabwe with improved lifestyle of villagers.

Mr Chiwewe, whose remarks were read by fellow board member Engineer Ndomupeyi Chikonya said the electrified institutions include schools, clinics, Chiefs’ homesteads, business centres and homesteads.