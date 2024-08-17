Jehovah’s witness “Declare the Good News” convention on, in Bulawayo

Online

Jehovah’s Witnesses is holding its yearly convention, “Declare the Good News,” at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Center in Bulawayo.

The convention, which began in June and has been held across Matabeleland provinces, has attracted over 8 000 congregants.

The three-day Shona convention at the exhibition centre , which ends tomorrow, has drawn over 2 000 attendees with 32 getting baptised today. The event aims to share a message of hope and joy with the community, and is part of a series of conventions held in six languages, including English, Ndebele, Tonga, Venda, and Zimbabwe Sign Language. The final convention is scheduled for the last weekend of August.”