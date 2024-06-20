Jehovah’s Witnesses convention returns to Bulawayo’s ZITF Hall, promoting religious tourism

Ashley Phiri,[email protected]

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses, one of the world’s largest religious conventions, returns to Bulawayo’s ZITF Hall 3 with their “Declare the Good News!” programme, a three-day event designed to spiritually uplift and inspire Christians.

The convention kicks off on Friday until Sunday.

The event, which is expected to be attended by over 6 000 congregants, will help boost religious tourism and the local economy. Once a year, Jehovah’s Witnesses gather at larger assemblies called “Regional Conventions” which are usually three days long.

These conventions consist primarily of Local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mr Mlaleli Nsikani said they are excited to hold the convention which will promote religious tourism in Bulawayo.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bulawayo officials again. These conventions offer a vital dose of positivity for many, and we’re grateful for Bulawayo’s hospitality,” he said.

The three-day event features Bible-based talks, dramatisations, and videos, including demonstrations and experiences of preaching work.

The major highlight of the event is the baptism ceremony for the newly converted on Saturday.

Local congregations will be inviting community members to attend services.

Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions are a global phenomenon. The conventions attracted over 13 million people worldwide, last year.