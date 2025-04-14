Jele wins CBZ National Chess Championship

Brandon Moyo

TAPIWA Jele became the first player from Bulawayo to win the CBZ National Open Chess Championship, which concluded in Harare on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Jele needed a count out to beat Vitalis Mapuranga to the title after both players finished on seven points.

Zhemba Jemusse, who also needed a count out to beat Roy Mwadzura, finished in third place.

Speaking upon arrival at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport on Sunday, Jele – who is also the reigning Bulawayo Champion said it was an honour to have won the national championship.

This was his third attempt.

“This is a big achievement for me. All the previous Bulawayo Championship winners have failed to win the National Championship. Last year, I finished in seventh place, and since September last year, I have been preparing for this. I am extremely proud. I am also grateful to the Zimbabwe Chess Federation and sponsors for making this possible.

“I also want to thank the Bulawayo Chess Association for always supporting me. I never really expected to win because all the previous winners were there, so I thought one of them would win,” said Jele.

Thamsanqa Moyo, the Bulawayo Chess Association (BCA) director of ratings and registrations, said they are proud of the history-making Jele, who has been working hard.

“On behalf of BCA and our chairman, Liberty Moyo, I want to congratulate Tapiwa Jele for his marvelous performance in the CBZ National Championships. We are really proud of him because history has been made, having a Bulawayo player winning a national championship. This is a huge motivation to young upcoming players,” said Moyo.

Jele also runs the Elite Players Chess Academy in Bulawayo.

Christine Makwena managed to defend her CBZ National Open Chess Championship in the ladies’ section.

The event kicked off on Tuesday with 20 of the country’s best chess players, 10 men and 10 women battling for the honours.