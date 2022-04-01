Jemima representing Zim at Miss Environment International Mthabisi Tshuma

Showbiz Reporter

TOUTED as the country’s queen of the ramp, model Jemima Mandemwa continues to shine and now she is doing this in a foreign land.

The always jovial model is representing Zimbabwe at the Miss Environment International pageant.

The inaugural event which is underway is being held under the theme, “Beauty begins with environmental care” and has 20 models from around the world vying for the top spot.

Jemima as she is affectionately referred to whenever she takes to the ramp arrived in India on March 21 and has been taking part in daily programmes of the pageant heading up to the finale slated for Mumbai on Saturday.

Speaking from India, Jemima said it has been an amazing experience having to mingle with various models.

“The competition has been quite amazing, meeting with different ladies from different continents representing their respective countries. I’m excited to be part of the beauty pageant that’s running for the first time,” she said.

“It’s amazing to be representing the country internationally. This is my second time after having contested in Miss Super Globe 2019 in Dubai at the age of 19 and I placed second and was awarded the Continental Miss Super Globe Africa crown.

“I believed I have all it takes for me to do the nation proud. I’d like to thank the pageant’s national director Nigel Shamu for sponsoring my travel and everything,” said Jemima. – @mthabisi_mthire