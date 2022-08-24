Jemima steps into a new role as Miss Planet Zim

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

JEMIMA Mandemwa has once again proved that she is a force to reckon with as she continues looting crowns in the modeling realm.

She was last Saturday crowned the inaugural Miss Planet Zimbabwe.

Jemima told Chronicle Showbiz that this is her eighth crown.

“I’m Miss Planet Zimbabwe 2022 and I am more than excited to take up the role. It’s truly an honour and exciting not only to represent my country on an international platform but to significantly contribute to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

“Miss Planet International is an incredible platform that will enable me to grow as a model and as an ambassador of goodwill with a strong passion for social change. I look forward to working closely with United Nations and representing Zimbabwe at the international contest in Kampala, Uganda,” she said.

In April, she hoisted the country’s flag high after finishing fourth at the Miss Environment International pageant in Mumbai, Dubai, where 20 models from various countries competed.

This wasn’t the first time in 2019, the 21-year-old model did it again as she landed as the second princess at the Miss Super Globe hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

@SeehYvonne