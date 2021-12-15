Jemima unstoppable…as she is crowned inaugural Miss Environment Zimbabwe

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

REIGNING Miss Earth Zimbabwe Bulawayo beauty Jemima Mandemwa continues to dominate the runway as she was recently crowned the inaugural Miss Environment Zimbabwe.

The pageant was held in Bulawayo at a colourful ceremony last Friday and was well attended by modelling lovers with families coming in to support their own.

Patience Nomazulu Gumbo was crowned the first princess while the second princess went to Isabelle Mutyavaviri. The third runner-up was Laura Nyathi whereas the fourth runner-up went to Oneisha Tshuma.

Other winners were Nomonde Sigawuke (Best Project), Yeukai Mutanda (Best Catwalk), Nombulelo Ndebele (Top Model), Mathuseli Maseko (Best Dressed) and Praise Chikotosa (Miss Congeniality).

Commenting on her win after being crowned by renowned model Samantha Tshuma, Mandemwa said: “I’m over the moon that I was crowned as the first ever Miss Environment Zimbabwe. The pageant seeks to create ambassadors that stand firmly towards speaking for Mother Earth and bringing forth awareness on environmental care hence the motto states, ‘where beauty begins with environmental care’,” said Mandemwa.

The beauty is set to represent the country next year at the Miss Environment International that will run from March 13 to 26. – @mthabisi_mthire