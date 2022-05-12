Jet fuel shortage: Air Zimbabwe warns of flights schedule disruption

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

NATIONAL airline, Air Zimbabwe, has warned of flight schedule disruption due to the shortage of Jet-A1 fuel.

In a statement today, Air Zimbabwe said the travelling public should brace for flight schedule changes and that the company would continue to monitor the supply situation.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise its valued passengers and other stakeholders of an anticipated flight schedule disruption due to Jet A1 fuel shortage at the airports,” it said.

“Our suppliers have advised of constraints in the movement of the product, which has cascaded along the entire value chain to us, the final consumer of the product.”

In what seems to be a problem to many countries, Nigeria also recently suspended its flights citing the same problem.

Recently countries have witnessed a rise in oil prices, which resulted in all oil products’ prices escalating with economists relating the situation to the ongoing Russia-Ukrainian war.

