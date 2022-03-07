Jeys Marabini brewing something for 2022

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Multi-talented contemporary and jazz musician Jeys Marabini has said he is working on something new for 2022.

Catching up with the Filabusi-born musician, he did not want to share much about what he is working on, leaving one wondering if he had another shocker coming his way.

Last year, Marabini shocked the music fraternity when he reinvented himself and gave fans a reggae tune, Jah Deliver Us which did very well. It earned him several interviews and got rave reviews.

His music foundation is built on imbube, a genre that saw him tour the world with the group Sunduza before going solo with his runaway Emarabini album.

Asked if he would be reverting to his old beat or continuing with reggae, Jeys simply said: “I’ll do both this year.”

So short were his answers that one could have thought he was busy at his craft or he just wanted to keep whatever he is cooking to himself.

“I’m yet to decide,” was his answer when asked when his legion of fans should expect his next production.

That on its own told its own story for those who know the musician that he is onto something.

His next brief answer was a declaration of a confident artist: “My fans are going to love it.”

Only time will tell what he is working on.

With his many years in the industry, that should not be taken lightly as Jeys has over the years, mastered his craft and has won many awards to cement that. – @themkhust