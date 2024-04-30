Jeys Marabini collects vehicle from Chivayo, expresses gratitude

Jeys Marabini holds the papers in front of his new vehicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Legendary Zimbabwean musician Jeys Marabini has expressed his gratitude to businessman Wicknell Chivayo for gifting him a top-of-the-range Toyota GD-6 Dakar vehicle.

This generous gesture followed Marabini’s outstanding performance at a State banquet at State House in Bulawayo, which was held in honour of visiting Kenyan President William Ruto last week.

Marabini’s stellar performance not only captivated the audience, but also marked him as the third artiste from the Matabeleland region to receive such a gift from Chivayo, following Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi and Cde Happiness Sibanda of the LMG choir, who received a Mercedes GLE400d and a Toyota Hilux GD6, respectively.

The creative sector and the general public have warmly welcomed this act of generosity, highlighting the need for ongoing support for artistes, who often struggle financially after their peak fame.

Marabini, accompanied by his wife, travelled to Harare on Sunday to collect his new vehicle.

Speaking from Harare on Monday morning, he shared his excitement about taking his new ride on its first long journey back to Bulawayo.

“It’s a big honour in my music career to be recognised in such a substantial way.

To be chosen and appreciated while still alive, to see with your own eyes and hear with your ears the acknowledgment of your efforts, is overwhelming,” Marabini said.

“Thank you so much, Wicknell Chivayo, for this recognition, which I value as a national acknowledgment of my 34 years in the music industry.

I also extend my gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Mnangagwa for inviting me to perform at the State banquet, welcoming President Ruto.

“The appreciation I received at the dinner was also overwhelming, as people expressed their love for my music.”— @mthabisi_mthire