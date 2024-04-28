Jeys Marabini jets off to collect car from Sir Wicknell

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

AFRO Jazz musician Jeys Marabini this morning left Bulawayo with his wife en-route to Harare to collect his Toyota GD6 that he was gifted by flamboyant businessman, Sir Wicknell Chivayo.

Jeys Marabini was gifted a top-of-the-range vehicle following his performance at a State banquet held by President Mnangagwa to honour visiting Kenyan President William Ruto, on Friday night in Bulawayo.

Jeys Marabini is now back in top form after suffering from an illness that took him away from the stage for a few years.

He had been struggling with haemorrhoids for the best part of the last decade, with scans revealing that he had an inflamed spleen.

Posting a picture with his wife, Fatima, to his fans on his Facebook page, Jeys Marabini said: “Sesisiya thatha imota e Harare lonkosikazi,Thank you so much Sir Wicknell Chivhayo for the gift.”