Jeys Marabini, Ma9Nine ready for UK tour

Mthabisi Tshuma

LEGENDARY jazz musician Jeys Marabini and Ndebele dancehall muso Ma9Nine have expressed confidence and zeal for mouthwatering performances in the United Kingdom where they are billed to perform in November and December.

The Zimbabwean artistes will alongside fellow countryman Agga Nyabinde from Harare share the stage with South African Zahara among others at numerous shows dubbed Rhythms of Southern Africa: A Musical Journey.

Their first performance will be at Cambridge Junction (Clifton Way, Cambridge) on November 4 and at Princess Royal Centre for Performing Arts (Les Ozoutes Road, St Peter Port, Guernsey) on December 2.

Organiser of the show Farai Shanyai of Shanyai Promotions told Chronicle Showbiz from his UK base that they are scheduling more shows for the artistes during their stay abroad.

“Our desire is to bring artistes from Zimbabwe from all walks of life with the objective of exporting our music back to the days of the bands like the days of Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi as we want to give back the oompah of Zimbabwean music. More shows are lined up for the artistes and they will be around for about six months.

“At the moment we are embarking on the Rhythms of Southern Africa as a way of getting together the sound of South Africa and Zimbabwe. We have plans to bring the sound of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and south of the Equator. We want to take the troops of talent in Africa so that we can have a combined set of African music,” said Farai.

Jeys Marabini said he is ready to rekindle the moments of performing in the UK that date to over two decades back.

“I last performed in the UK in 2001 so l am going there now with a band which is a first for me and we would like to pay gratitude to Shanyai Promotions for selecting us for this tour.

“We invite everyone to come in their numbers as more venues are unveiled. It’s the first time ever for a promoter to take artistes from Bulawayo and we thank them for instilling hope in us,” said Jeys Marabini.

Ma9Nine said it is his first time to travel to the UK and it’s a good direction for his career.

“It’s my first time to go to the UK to perform and l am feeling so happy and grateful. Ever since l started my musical journey it shows that l am heading in the right direction.

“Fans should expect that new amazing sound from Ma9Nine and good vibes only. It’s going to be lit,” said Ma9Nine.-@mthabisi_mthire