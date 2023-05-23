Jeys Marabini ready to perform at Jazz and Soul Zim Music Fest

Mthabisi Tshuma

LEGENDARY jazz musician Jeys Marabini has been unveiled as one of the headline acts for the Jazz and Soul Zim Music Festival slated for Harare this weekend.

The festival taking place at Sherwood Golf Club will run for three days from Friday with Jeys Marabini expected to lead a youthful talented line-up of artistes.

On Friday, X Mile, Victor Kunonga and Mbeu will entertain fans from 6pm while Jeys Marabini will perform on Saturday at a show that starts at 2pm. He will perform alongside X Mile, Benari Note, IYF-Koreans and Selmor Mtukudzi.

The event will wrap up on Sunday with a show that will feature performances by Diana Samkange, Louis Mhlanga from South Africa, Black Site and Wa Chari.

Said Jeys Marabini: “This weekend is a great one and I can’t wait to perform at the well-organised event with great musicians. We’re coming like hungry lions ready to bring on the fire, fun and party vibes.”

Jeys Marabini’s visit to Harare comes a month after his successful Meet The People tour in the capital.

His recent nomination in the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) Best Alternative Award category will see him compete against high-flying youngsters Feli Nandi, MJ Sings and Msiz’kay.

“I’m so excited about the nomination. Already, I have two Zima awards and to be consistent shows my work is being recognised nationally. The people that I’m nominated with are great musicians who’re doing well in the Zimbabwean market thus I’m looking forward to an opportunity to meet other artistes at the event, all thanks to Zima,” said Jeys Marabini. – @mthabisi_mthire