Jeys Marabini recovering

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

LEGENDARY musician Jeys Marabini has paid homage to President Emmerson Mnangagwa as well as his fans for their continued support at a time when he has been unwell.

Jeys has been struggling with hemorrhoids with a recent scan revealing that he had an inflamed spleen. But, the artiste who got a lease of life in July after a one-on-one meeting with President Mnangagwa who pledged to look into his health and welfare says he is recovering well and may return to the studio next month.

It was revealed that Marabini has been battling with this condition for the past decade and over the years, he has managed to play through the pain and fulfill his artistic obligations. This year, the condition worsened forcing him to put down his guitar a few months back as he was no longer able to perform because of the increasing pain and discomfort.

Jeys said he is recovering very well from his home in Nkulumane and hopes to get back to the studio by next month.

“I’m recovering very well. There’s a lot of improvement, thanks to the emotional and physical support that I’ve received from everyone. In a fortnight, I’ll be sure if the doctor wants me to undergo an operation or not. But with the way that I’m feeling, I’m hopeful that I’ll be returning to the stage soon. This will result in me recording my 10th album,” said an optimistic Jeys.

He went on to pay homage to the First Citizen for his overwhelming response to his health and welfare.

“When I met the Head of the State, President Mnangagwa in July, I opened up that it was a new lease of life for me and surely that was the case as I’m receiving immense support from him. I’m in constant touch with his office through someone whom he handpicked to look into the issue and all is going well in regard to assistance on my health and welfare.

“This is a sign that President Mnangagwa is a listening President regardless of one’s profession or location,” said Jeys.

The musician also thanked his followers saying they have played a critical role in supporting him, in good and bad times.

Last year, Jeys reinvented himself and gave fans a reggae tune, Jah Deliver Us which performed very well. On his 10th album, he said he will return to his original Zimbabwe tune with an African touch.

“The album will be filled with the original Jeys Marabini tune. The reggae track was a special project to show people that I can sing in all genres. The type of music that made me known is the sort of music that I’ll record on the forthcoming album.

“I’ll rope in different producers from South Africa and Zimbabwe as I want to produce a masterpiece.” – @mthabisi_mthire