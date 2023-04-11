Jeys Marabini to ‘meet the people’

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SEASONED artiste, Jeys Marabini is preparing for a tour of Harare.

He will do this through shows dubbed “Jeys Marabini Meet The People” which will kick off on April 28 at Theatre In The Park followed by a gig at Red Eagle in Ruwa on April 29.

The tour will then head to Bar Rouge (situated at Long Chen Plaza) on April 30 before it wraps up on Workers’ Day at PJC Restaurant.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated tour, Jeys Marabini said he would be staging the solo shows in a move he wants to use to attest his power in the music industry.

“I’ll be performing at Theatre in The Park after 28 years as I last performed there in 1995 when I was still doing imbube with Sunduza. As Jeys Marabini and my band, this will be my first time performing at the venue.

“I have four shows lined up and this is a mini-tour that’s coming as a response to requests by fans in Harare who’ve been asking for me to stage shows in that part of the country. I’ll also take it as a chance to gauge my strength as a solo act,” said Jeys Marabini.

He said everything is set for the shows with immense support being showered on him thus far.

“I’d like to thank Dabengwa, the owner of Mushandirapamwe who has offered us accommodation for free. It’s good to see how people love our art. We’ve received overwhelming support at all the venues where we’re going to perform.

“We’re going to take our own PA system as we want everything to be top-notch. We want to open new ground and a new market in the capital city. All this while that I’ve been performing in Harare, it has been at big shows, and this time we’re in for a test as I’ll be performing alone,” said Jeys Marabini. [email protected]_mthire