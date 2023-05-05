Jeys Marabini’s “Meet The People Tour” comes to Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma

AFTER successfully embarking on a “Meet The People Tour” in Harare last weekend, the legendary musician, Jeys Marabini has decided to bring the party to Bulawayo this weekend.

The tour is expected to kick off on Sunday at Red Café from 9pm.

“People should expect something unique and special. I’ll go around the townships to give people a taste of my music because I usually play at places far away from them. This is a promotion that will go on for about two months where people will be able to mingle with me closer to their homes,” he said.

He said this will be his first time performing at Red Cafe and it will be a three-hour set. – @mthabisi_mthire