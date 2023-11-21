Jeys, Novuyo,Mzoe 7, Yo Maps added to Mapopoma Festival lineup

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Local musicians, Jeys Marabini, Novuyo Seagirl, Mzoe 7 and Zambian – Yo Maps are the latest additions to the Mapopoma Festival lineup.

From December 29 to 31, Baobab Primary School will come alive with music and dance. The fifth edition of the event will feature more performances from South Africa’s

Murumba Pitch and Boohle and locals, Asante Mo, Holy Ten, Feli Nandi, Shabach the band, Gwevedzi, Muffia King, Travellers Band, Nizhe DeSoul, DT Bio Mudimba, Diana Samkange, Skyroot and Nutty O.

Founder of the event, Patrick Musonza said preparations are going well. “We’re now focused on marketing the event, selling early bird tickets and tying up loose ends,” Musinza said.

He said the festival will see each day having its theme starting with “Home Brewed” followed by “Cook Out” and lastly, the “Ubuntu Concert” on December 31.

To spice up the festival, Musonza said they have organised side events including a white party on December 29 at the Riverfront from midday to 6pm. On December 30, a Shorts & Shades party at Cotton House will also start at midday.

“Each day will have its theme, like on December 29, it is Home Brewed and artistes like Jeys Marabini fit in perfectly. Preparations are still underway with a lot of areas now done and dusted. We’re now focusing on the main venue,” Musonza said.

The festival celebrates artistic expression through music and dance by performers from across Southern Africa. The three-day extravaganza showcases a diverse lineup of local and international artists, creating a platform for cultural exchange.

The event has been growing tremendously over the years and the forthcoming edition promises to be bigger as it is receiving support from the corporate world and other players. — @mthabisi_mthire