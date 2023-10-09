Jeys ready for UK tour

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

Jeys Marabini is ready for his upcoming tour of the United Kingdom.

The month-long tour dubbed “Rhythms of Southern Africa” will include Freddy Gwala, Ma9nine, Lady Bee, Aga Nyabinde and Tshedi Malaika. The event is being arranged by music entrepreneur Farai Shanyai.

The group is expected to leave for the tour at the beginning of next month.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Jeys Marabini who said his team is more than ready for the tour.

“We have been doing rehearsals and our practice sessions have been extensive. I can safely say we are geared up for this tour. I am humbled to have been selected for this tour. It is rare for local promoters to consider picking artistes from Matabeleland for such opportunities and I am positive that we are going to do fireworks in the UK,” he said.

Marabini last performed in the United Kingdom in 2001. This time he will be taking his six-member band with him.

He said it is a privilege and an honour to be part of the tour as it gives him and the band a chance to showcase local culture.

“It is a fact that people are hungry for music because music is our way of life. I believe that Zimbabwean music is unique and I am proud to be one of the people given an opportunity to show the world who we are as Zimbabweans, as Africans,” he said.

In a statement, event organisers termed the tour a “cultural Extravaganza” as it is expected to exhibit Southern African culture through live performances.

“The UK tour aims to win over the hearts and minds of all people, including African diasporas and global music enthusiasts. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the rich and diverse musical traditions of Southern Africa while fostering cultural exchange and unity”, reads the statement.

The group will have their first performance on 4 November at Cambridge Junction (Clifton Way, Cambridge).