Jeys’ special night of celebration

The late Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music argues for the importance of loving well, which resonated even more soundly after his passing in November last year. After the brilliant composer’s death, the theatre world has been reflecting on his legacy.

Today we remember one such ‘little’ night of music when a young Jeys ‘Majahawodwa’ Marabini collaborated with two legends of the business to promote a show like no other at the Large City Hall, a show that elevated, and in many ways reinvented, the Bulawayo music scene!

It was a nostalgic evening with three Bulawayo music legends and their legion of fans who had walked the walk with them from when it all started – at places like Big Bhawa, Happy Valley, and later on, Alabama and Grey’s Inn among other sold-out venues of their time.

Twenty-two years ago, three of Bulawayo’s music legends took their fans on a nostalgic journey of authentic local music when they collaborated for what was dubbed the ‘Bulawayo Music Night’ at the Large City Hall on November 25, 2000.

Bulawayo music royalty rocked the stage at the one and only ‘festival of legends’ who all grew up on the dusty streets of Bulawayo’s townships.

Reliving some of the greatest music moments of their time live on one stage were Lovemore Majaivana, Albert Nyathi, and Paul Lunga with his Jazz Impacto. They were joined by the then-rising stars Imbizo, Black Umfolosi and Siyaya.

Presented as Malume (Nyathi), Majaivana, and Majahawodwa – MMM, the event was a love letter from the best-loved and revered musicians in the region, and a celebration of some of the biggest hits in Bulawayo’s history.

With careers that for some began in the mid-70s, the legends performed songs from their impressive repertoire, from Majaivana’s Salanini Zinini to Albert Nyathi’s Nozindaba to name but a few.

Jeys tells the story of how this night of musical bliss was conceived.

“I was on tour in the United Kingdom along with uMalume uAlbert Nyathi when this idea was first mooted.

We agreed to do this and also agreed to speak to umdala uLovemore Majaivana. When we spoke to Majaivana after the UK tour, he agreed to perform at the show and this is how the dream of Bulawayo Music Night became a reality.”

But to Jeys this show was not without its heartaches.

“After we got back from the UK and spoke to Majaivana, we organised the show, got all the artistes on board, and booked a venue.

We did our marketing, but as usual, Bulawayo did not come to support its own. The crowds were disappointing, so much that even Majaivana himself was disappointed.

“But there was little we could do about it and the show went on. Nothing came from the gate-takings so Albert and I had no choice, but to pay off all the artists we had booked to perform.

I was able to pay Majaivana and the other artistes because, at the time, I was touring Europe quite a bit.

“The sad thing is that 22 years later, Bulawayo is still not supporting its own,” a disheartened Jeys said.

Nyathi said: “I was one of the organisers with Jeys and the idea was to have fun in front of our own crowds.

We just wanted Bulawayo to see its own people performing on stage at home. After this show, Majaivana was invited to perform in front of the Bulawayo crowd and he killed it!

“People who attended his show with the Black Spirits went crazy and broke in tears when Majaivana appeared on stage for what was to be his last ever performance in 2001. We will agree that Majaivana was the perfect stage performer.

“Yes, his music was amazing, but his stage presence was electric. The only other person who came close to him on stage is probably Tuku. Majaivana could keep the crowd alive and on their feet like no one else in the industry.”

Angela Moyo, 68, who attended the Bulawayo Music Night said: “We were delighted to have these exceptional artistes collaborating on our stage in 2000.

For some of us, Bulawayo Music Night was a celebration of the tremendous musical talent that exists in the city and the region.”

“This was not only a nostalgic night of music with Bulawayo music legends, but it was also a night of celebration,” said Big Scale Entertainment founder Prince ‘Mr Prince’ Tshabalala.

“We celebrated the legends while they are still here to share their talent with us, while paying homage to the journey their music has taken us on through the years,” Mr Prince added.

After this show, Majaivana only staged one more live performance in Bulawayo when he performed with the late Oliver Mtukudzi in 2001.

This was his last performance, not just in the City of Kings and Queens, but also in the country before his retirement and eventual move to the United States of America.

And although the city’s music fans were not as supportive as expected, judging by Jeys’ heartfelt cries, the artistes, nonetheless, enjoyed the magical night of music!

– @RealSimbaJemwa