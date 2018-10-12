Jeys to bring back UGodlwayo Yithi fest

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER successfully holding the UGodlwayo Yithi Music Festival last year, Jeys Marabini wants to bring back the same event next month and will dish out his new album Ntunjambila with a whole host of artistes.

Jeys Marabini packed the Bulawayo Theatre during the launch of his ninth studio album with many people enjoying the music during the show.

Last year, Filabusi reverberated in song and dance as top musicians entertained people in the area, leaving them asking for more.

This year Filabusi Community Hall will on November 3 host a stellar cast of performers which include Imbube crew Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Khuxxman, Hwabaraty, Ndwangu, Bhamuza, Bheki Mageza, Gospel Diva and the Sisters of Paradise, Kwejani Band, Gaz’elimnyama, Iqhathanzipho, Insiza Express, Thuts Harsh Touch and Iyasa. Entrance has been pegged at $5 before 10PM and $8 thereafter.

The organisers of the show, Jeys, said the show would cater for all music lovers with bands from as far as Hwange and Tsholotsho performing.

“We have a band all the way from Hwange called Kwejani Band that played for the likes of Solomon Skuza and many other musicians. We also have vibrant young musicians alongside different genres that will add flavour and variety to the show,” said Jeys.

He said the show was being organised in order to put Filabusi on the map.

“We want people from around Zimbabwe and also the world to know that there’s a place called Filabusi. Also the local community should have some time off the heavy labours of the day and enjoy some good music.”

Jeys said preparations for the show were going on smoothly.

“I’ve been very busy running around organising the festival in order for it to be a success. The preparations are at an advanced stage; what’s left is for us to tie up some loose ends, but the major stuff is in place.”

Security, according to Jeys, will be tight and there will be full bar and catering.

Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi