Jeys to share stage with Freddy Gwala in the UK this weekend

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ORGANISERS of the Rhythms of Southern Africa: A Musical Journey tour have unveiled venues for shows that will be held in the United Kingdom.

The shows are set to be headlined by Zimbabwe jazz maestro Jeys Marabini and South African music legend Freddy Gwala who is behind the Zumba genre which is a fusion of soul music and disco.

The duo is expected to serenade fans with their latest projects. Jeys Marabini is basking in glory with his Xola album and his reggae track Jah Deliver Us while Freddy Gwala is the man-of-the-moment across Southern Africa through his feature on the track Ok’salayo by Lindough.

They will be joined by Tshedi-Malaika (South Africa), Agga Nyabinde, Lady Bee and Ma9nine from Zimbabwe

Organiser of the show, Farai Shanyai of Shanyai Promotions said preparations for the tour are at an advanced stage.

Shanyai said the shows are meant to reignite the popularity of band-oriented performances.

“We’re ready to host the Rhythms of Southern Africa: A Musical Journey. We’re starting off on November 4 at Cambridge followed by Sheffield on November 18 and thereafter Peterborough on November 25. These are the confirmed venues so far.

“The two Southern Africa-based stars are set to take audiences back in time with their classic tunes,” said Shanyai.

The artistes, Shanyai said will be joined by those based in the UK.

“Also set to perform are UK-based artistes, Linos Wengara Magaya, Sisa Senkosi, Meduulla and Leroi Houdini.

“At the moment we are embarking on the Rhythms of Southern Africa as a way of bringing together, the sounds of South Africa and Zimbabwe. We have plans to bring the sounds of Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and south of the Equator. We want to take the troops of talent in Africa so that we can have a combined set of African music,” said Farai. – @mthabisi_mthire