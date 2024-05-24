Jilted man burns down ex-girlfriend’s hut while she’s inside alseep

Online Reporter

A JILTED man set alight his ex-girlfriend’s hut alight while she was asleep after she had earlier on turned down his love proposal.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Richard Skwambula (43) from Dramwin farm, Selous was brought before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of attempted murder.

“The state alleges that on the 10th day of May 2024 and at around 2200 hours the accused person visited the complainant at home. The complainant is his ex-girlfriend. The two had an argument over US$17. The accused person later requested to be intimate with the complainant and she refused.

“This enraged the accused person who threatened to burn down the complainant’s bedroom but before leaving. The following day the accused person returned and set the complainant’s but ablaze whilst she was still sleeping inside. The complainant escaped from the inferno unhurt,” said the NPAZ.

Skwambula, the NPAZ said, was remanded in custody the 3rd of June 2024.

“The NPAZ would like to urge members of the public to find peaceful ways of resolving dispute and avoid taking the law into their own hands,” read the statement.