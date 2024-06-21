Jilted man hangs self in ex-lover’s house

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Shurugwi man committed suicide by hanging himself on the roof truss of his ex-girlfriend’s house after she refused to take him back.

Police in Midlands confirmed the death of Bright Sibanda (52) whose body was found hanging in the house of hi girlfriend, Tariro Mutsvangwa (54).

The body was discovered on 19 June 2024 at about 6AM at Village Marufu, Chief Nhema in Shurugwi.

“On the day, police received a report that on 18 June 2023 Bright Sibanda of Rockford farm in Shurugwi went to his former girlfriend Tariro Mutsvangwa of Village Marufu, Chief Nhemal, Shurugwi’s homestead for reconciliation. The two had separated over domestic violence related issues,” said Midlands Police spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Mutsvangwa would however have none of it and turned down his request.

The late Sibanda, however insisted that he would not leave the premises until she accepts him back.

“The girlfriend sought intervention from her uncle who resides in the same village who came and asked Sibanda to go to his house and return the following day, as it was late. The uncle then went with his niece to his homestead for her safety,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The following day at around 6PM, Mutsvangwa went back to her homestead and found Sibanda’s body hanging from the roof truss in her bedroom.

She noticed that he had used an unknown object to smash the bedroom window pane and gained entry into the room where he used a copper cable to hang himself.

“We urge members of the public to exercise patience in having their cases mediated upon,” said Inspector Mahoko.