Jimmy Carter funeral: Joe Biden, Donald Trump and other living presidents gather for state funeral
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump have taken their seats in the cathedral.The pair have exchanged a few words and taken a look through the programme for the service.
Silence outside cathedralpublished at 14:52 Greenwich Mean Time
Iona Hampson
Reporting from Washington National Cathedral
On a freezing day in Washington, Jimmy Carter’s casket stands in front of members of the press outside the National Cathedral.
There’s silence until the service starts. All you can hear is the bitter wind.
Political leaders attend Carter funeralpublished at 14:44 Greenwich Mean Time
Several international and US political VIPs are attending Jimmy Carter’s funeral, including Vice-President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, former Vice President Al Gore.
Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan, top House leaders Mike Johnson and Hakeem Jeffries and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also among the congregation.
Some have already taken their seats in the cathedral.
Carter’s casket and family arrive at National Cathedralpublished at 14:35 Greenwich Mean Time
Jimmy Carter’s casket, accompanied by his family, have just arrived at the National Cathedral.
Inside, hymns are being performed by the US Marine orchestra and Armed Forces chorus, while mourners await the start of the service.
Attendees take seats as cortege arrivespublished at 14:33 Greenwich Mean Time
Anthony Zurcher
North America correspondent, reporting from Washington National Cathedral
The cathedral is filling up, and the attendees have been told to take their seats.
The organ and piano music has been replaced by booming orchestral chords.
Various dignitaries and politicians are still chatting, however – like a sombre black-suit-and-dress Washington cocktail party.
Mourners gather at National Cathedral ahead of ceremonypublished at 14:26 Greenwich Mean Time
As Jimmy Carter’s casket makes its way from the US Capitol to the National Cathedral, mourners are beginning to gather ahead of his state funeral service.
You can see some images from inside the cathedral below:
Carter moved to Washington National Cathedralpublished at 14:24 Greenwich Mean Time
Carter is now being driven by motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral – about a 15 minute journey – where his state funeral is to take place.
The route is taking the cortege past some of the set-up for incoming President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which will take place on 20 January.
President Joe Biden and President-elect Trump are both expected to attend today’s service.
Carter’s ‘decency’ likely to be a focus in Biden’s eulogypublished at 14:15 Greenwich Mean Time
Gary O’Donoghue
Senior North America correspondent
It was a long time ago since Jimmy Carter was in the White House. A lot of people alive in America won’t remember much about him, or will remember more about his post-presidency.
This includes the building of homes around the world, working to eliminate disease around the world, and the building of democracy. He got the Nobel Peace Prize for all that work in 2002.
One of the words that Joe Biden has been using when talking about Jimmy Carter is “decency”, which I think is one of the things we’ll hear today in the eulogy.
There has been a lot of focus on what a decent man Jimmy Carter was, even if his presidency was beset with a lot of problems, particularly economic problems, the energy shock and other issues he was having at the time with inflation.
Carter’s grandchildren to pay tributepublished at 13:57 Greenwich Mean Time
Anthony Zurcher
North America correspondent, reporting from Washington National Cathedral
The 10-page programme for today’s memorial service is embossed in gold with the seal of the President of the United States.
Joe Biden is listed as giving the “tribute”, but several of Carter’s grandchildren are also scheduled to speak, as are the sons of former Vice-President Walter Mondale and former President Gerald Ford.
Andrew Young, who served as Carter’s ambassador to the UN, will deliver the homily.
Tight security at cathedral ahead of funeral servicepublished at 13:40 Greenwich Mean Time
Anthony Zurcher
North America correspondent, reporting from Washington National Cathedral
Hello from the Washington National Cathedral, which is still blanketed in snow from the winter storm earlier this week.
Security is tight around the grounds of the building, which should be no surprise give the long list of VIPs who will be attending the memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter.
The president, the president-elect and three former presidents will be in attendance along with countless Washington politicians, policymakers and dignitaries.
State funerals of this magnitude are rare in Washington – reserved for only the most solemn occasions of national mourning.
I’ll be perched with other reporters high inside the cathedral, where I’ll have an elevated, if distant, view of the proceedings. I’ll report what I see as the services get under way.
Carter’s 100 years in 100 wordspublished at 13:38 Greenwich Mean Time
Jimmy Carter was born in 1924 and grew up on the family peanut farm.
He entered politics and in 1970 was elected governor of Georgia, where he was a strong advocate for racial and gender equality.
Carter became US president in 1977, serving one term before losing to Ronald Reagan.
He founded the Carter Center, which works to promote human rights and resolve international conflicts, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His wife, Rosalynn, who he married 77 years ago, died in November 2023.
Watch: The moment Jimmy Carter was sworn in as US presidentpublished at 13:25 Greenwich Mean Time
Only six years after starting out in politics, Jimmy Carter, a former peanut farmer, took the highest office in the US when he was elected as the 39th president in November 1976.
He was sworn in on 20 January, 1977 in Washington DC – you can see that moment in the clip below:
What is a state funeral?published at 13:15 Greenwich Mean Time
A state funeral in the US a highly ceremonial event that is typically reserved for a former president. These funerals are sometimes also held for high-ranking officials or military leaders, as designated by the sitting president.
They include a Lying in State period, where the body is flown into Washington DC, often aboard a military aircraft. It is kept at the Capitol Rotunda for a few days, where mourners from the public are allowed to come in and pay their respects.
This is followed by a state funeral service at the National Cathedral, where many dignitaries are often among the attendees.
After that, the body is then transported to the chosen place of burial. In President Carter’s case, that chosen place is his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he will be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, at his family’s peanut farm.
All five living US presidents to attend funeral servicepublished at 13:05 Greenwich Mean Time
All five living US presidents are expected to attend the state funeral service for Jimmy Carter later today, with Joe Biden set to lead the tributes.
Biden will be delivering the eulogy when the ceremony begins at the Washington National Cathedral, after he said Carter had asked him to give the eulogy while planning the proceedings in March 2023.
Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump – who takes office again in the White House this month – are also expected to be in attendance.
The full schedule of today’s eventspublished at 12:45 Greenwich Mean Time
The state funeral service for Jimmy Carter is due to begin at 10:00 local time (15:00 GMT). Here’s a look at how today’s events will unfold:
- Carter and his family are due to arrive at the Washington National Cathedral at 09:30 EST (14:30 GMT) ahead of the service
- The ceremony will last for about an hour, and then at 11:15 (16:15 GMT), the late president and his family will be flown to Fort Moore in Georgia
- At 16:45 (21:45 GMT) President Carter’s family will travel with the motorcade through downtown Plains. The public is invited to line the motorcade route as President Carter makes his final journey through his beloved hometown
- Finally, at 17:20 (22:20 GMT) the motorcade is scheduled to arrive at the Carter residence for a private burial
‘A man of principle’: Tributes paid to Jimmy Carterpublished at 12:24 Greenwich Mean Time
After Carter’s passing was announced in late December, tributes poured in for the former US president and Nobel Peace Prize, who died aged 100.
President Joe Biden – who is also set to give a eulogy today – remembered his fellow Democrat as “a man of principle, faith and humility”.
“He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honourable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.”
President-elect Donald Trump, who previously called Carter “a nice man” and a “terrible president” on the campaign trail, struck a different tone in his tribute.
“The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans,” Trump said in a post on his platform Truth Social.
“For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Others who remembered Carter include King Charles III, who said “his dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many.”
“I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977,” the King said.
French President Emmanuel Macron called him a “steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable”, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Carter “redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights”.
Jimmy Carter to be honoured at state funeral in Washingtonpublished at 12:01 Greenwich Mean Time
Adam Goldsmith
Live reporter
We’re restarting our live coverage, as the state funeral for former US president Jimmy Carter is due to begin in Washington in the next few hours, before he is laid to rest in Georgia.
Since Tuesday, Carter has been lying in state at the US Capitol Rotunda, where thousands of mourners have visited to pay their respects following his death last month aged 100.
US President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy at Carter’s funeral, which is due to begin at 15:00 GMT. All four living former presidents are also expected to attend: Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who takes office again in the White House this month.
After the service, Carter will be returned to his hometown to be buried alongside his wife, Rosalynn, who died last year at age 96.
After the service, Carter will be returned to his hometown to be buried alongside his wife, Rosalynn, who died last year at age 96.
Former US president Jimmy Carter lies in state at US Capitolpublished at 20:19 Greenwich Mean Time 7 January
Hello and welcome to our live video stream, which shows the ceremony of former US President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in Washington DC.
Carter’s body will lie in state at the Capitol for two days, during which period the public can come to pay their respects.
- Click watch live at the top of this page to follow the events.
Carter died on 29 December, aged 100, in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.
A first funeral service was held for him in Atlanta on Saturday at the Carter Presidential Center, where hundreds of members of the public came to pay their respects.
A state funeral will be held for the former president on Thursday.
This coverage is a live stream only and there will be no further text updates.
