Jimmy Carter funeral: Joe Biden, Donald Trump and other living presidents gather for state funeral

Jimmy Carter to be honoured at state funeral in Washington published at 12:01 Greenwich Mean Time

Adam Goldsmith

Live reporter

We’re restarting our live coverage, as the state funeral for former US president Jimmy Carter is due to begin in Washington in the next few hours, before he is laid to rest in Georgia.

Since Tuesday, Carter has been lying in state at the US Capitol Rotunda, where thousands of mourners have visited to pay their respects following his death last month aged 100.

US President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy at Carter’s funeral, which is due to begin at 15:00 GMT. All four living former presidents are also expected to attend: Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who takes office again in the White House this month.

After the service, Carter will be returned to his hometown to be buried alongside his wife, Rosalynn, who died last year at age 96.

We’ll be bringing you live text coverage from today’s proceedings here, but you can also watch along by pressing the Watch livebutton at the top of this page.