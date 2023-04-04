Jinx breaker Brito remains grounded

lnnocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IT was an extraordinary day, a beautiful experience, a moment that could well have Highlanders Football Club fans dreaming of the league title which they last won in 2006.

Who could blame them for fantasising when Bosso coach Baltemar Brito keeps breaking the records.

Last season, Brito ended a miserable run of 32 away matches without a win in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after edging Yadah 3-2 at the National Sports Stadium. Before that, Highlanders had last won away from Bulawayo in July 2018 when they defeated Triangle 1-0.

This season, which is still in its infancy, Brito has already done away with two unwanted records, three games into the season.

First, he managed to break a six-year-old jinx when they beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium. Highlanders had always struggled against Chauya Chipembere in Harare since the latter’s return to the Premiership in 2017.

On Sunday, another spell was broken when Bosso beat FC Platinum for the first time in nine years.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Bosso. When the referee blew to end that encounter, it was probably the loudest and most emotional moment at Barbourfields Stadium in recent memory. Before last Sunday, Highlanders had last collected maximum points against FC Platinum in August 2014 with a 1-0 triumph at Mandava Stadium.

Since then, FC Platinum had dominated meetings between the two teams and last season took all the six points available with a 3-0 boardroom decision after crowd trouble at Mandava before recording a 3-2 win at Barbourfields.

Despite the sweet victory Brito has refused to get carried away. The Brazil born Portuguese national is in the last year of his contract and can make sure he is remembered by Highlanders fans for years to come if wins the league for Amahlolanyama who have gone for painful years without being crowned champions.

“It’s only seven points we have if we don’t stay humble. One day you are the star, the next you are the worst player. Now our main focus is that our team stays humble. As a coach, you need to teach the boys that they should stay humble because in football things can turn quickly because you lose one game,” said Brito.

Highlanders will next face Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Good Friday. — @innocentskizoe