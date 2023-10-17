Jiyane challenges tennis industry

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

TOP tennis coach and administrator Witness Jiyane has implored clubs to take up initiatives of establishing programmes that will self-sustain the game and avoid over reliance from elsewhere.

Jiyane said this at the recently held Emakhandeni Tennis Club junior invitational tournament at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

The tournament catered for the Under 16, 14, 12 and 10-year age groups. The tournament was conducted in ball colour format where the red, orange and green ball were used in accordance to the age categories.

Players came from Masvingo Tennis Academy, BAC, Emakhandeni Tennis Club, Charleston Trust Primary, Bains Primary and Mafela Primary Schools.

It was Jiyane’s view that the successful implementation of player development in the country has to be hinged on sound internal funding.

While acknowledging how sponsors have come to the aid of the sport, Jiyane said it was time to find other means of funding.

“I urge everyone to take the lead in any fundamental development of our sport’s project. We cannot expect the Government to do everything for us. We need to make a difference and contribute towards positive development in our sport. Tennis and all sport codes need such approaches,” said Jiyane.

He appreciated the support they have been receiving as Emakhandeni Tennis Club from stakeholders that include parents, companies, players and coaches in and around Bulawayo.

“We appreciate the support from parents, players and the corporate world. Together, if we continue working this way, we will make a difference in our communities,” he said.

He called on parents and schools to help promote tennis by encouraging pupils to take up the sport.

“Playing tennis has to be viewed not as a hobby but a career. In fact, sport is a life changing industry.

“There is no ideal environment for any project to thrive, so let us view those obstacles as challenges and develop sport in Zimbabwe.”

Results:

Red ball Under 10 (girls): Nandipa Mangungata (Gold), Reena Rekeai (Silver), Lerato Ndebele (Bronze)

Boys: Eli Mhlanga (Bronze), Ronald Moyo (Silver), and Luthando Moyo (Bronze)

Orange ball:

Girls: Allegra Padingai (Gold), Thesis Sithole (Silver), Victoria Moyo (Bronze)

Boys: Kumanzi Chikomborero (Gold) Nenyasha Mutsungami (Silver), Andile Mangalore (Bronze)

Green ball:

Girls: Danica Tverdon (Gold), Tawana Chigonzo (Silver), Tadiwa kumbula (Bronze)

Boys: Recardo Ncube (Gold), Indiphile Moyo (Silver), Christiano Ndlovu (Bronze)

Under 12 Girls: Luan Vosloo (Gold), Wenzile Tshili (Silver), Maitaishe Chimiso (Bronze)

Boys: Sibusiso Sibanda (Gold),Rayen Mapapeta (Silver), Larnel Sagiya (Bronze)

Under 14 Boys:

Lethokuhle Nyathi (Gold),Tinashe Mkonto (Silver)

Under 16:

Girls: Pamela Moyo (Gold),Zinhle Jiyane (Bronze),Tatenda Chingozo (Silver)

Under under 16 doubles:

Girls: Tatenda Chigonzo / Regina Zibhowa (Gold), Pamela Moyo / Zinhle Jiyane (Silver)

