JMN International Airport branding complete

Mukudzei Chingwere

THE branding of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo has been completed while the process at the Victoria Falls International Airport is 90 percent complete.

Details on the branding of the two airports were provided by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, after last week’s Cabinet meeting.

Upgrades on the two airports follow the refurbishment of the Robert Mugabe International Airport, which was spruced up to become one of the best airports in Africa.

The Government has also set sights on the refurbishment of the Charles Prince Airport and has already opened negotiations with a Chinese company to carry out the works.

“Branding of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province has been completed, while Victoria Falls International Airport, Matabeleland North Province has reached 90 percent of completion,” said Dr Muswere.

He also provided updates on the progress reports as of day 50 of the First 100-day Cycle of 2025.

“Construction of a 70-roomed hotel and 500-seater conference facility at Tamarind Lodges in Kariba, have reached 65 percent and 90 percent respectively, while finishings and furnishings on Blocks A and B, and construction of a conference facility at Tamarind Lodges, in Nyanga, are progressing well.

“Construction of seven chalets and restaurant and bar at Holy Cross Dam chalets, in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands Province have reached 60 percent and 70 percent of completion, respectively. Refurbishment of the Lafontaine Conference Room at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Harare Metropolitan Province was completed and commissioned.

“Construction of a camp tent, three chalets, kitchen and Gazebo at Nyangambe Campsite, in Chiredzi, Masvingo Province has been completed, with construction of a six-roomed staff house having reached 90 percent of completion,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the construction of the 10-floor hotel core structure and installation of hard fittings up to fourth floor at the African Export-Import Bank Africa Trade Centre in Harare has been completed, while construction of a 550-capacity conference facility at the centre is almost complete.

Dr Muswere also said the construction of a pitch and installation of stadium turf at Mosi oa-Tunya Cricket Stadium in Hwange District is on track.

Meanwhile, the construction of a classroom block at Morgan Zintec College-Batanayi Practising School in Chegutu has been completed, while Bindura University of Science Education and National Biotechnology Authority-Muzarabani Masawu Value Addition Plant have reached 80 percent.

Dr Muswere said other ongoing projects include the Chivi Information Technology Communication workshop, finishings and fittings at Gwanda State University Agro-Innovation Centre and construction of the Midlands State University-Kwekwe Law School.

Dr Muswere added that the Government is continuing the renovations and construction of Zimbabwean embassies outside the country.

“Construction of the Zim-Abuja Residence, Chancery and Staff Apartments is at 50 percent of completion, while renovation works for Zim-Pretoria staff accommodation, the Zim-Berlin Official Residence and the Zim-London Official Residence are ongoing.”