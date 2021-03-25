JMN Poly imposes students Covid-19 fines

Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Reporter

JOSHUA Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic (JMN Poly) in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province has imposed a fine on students who violate Covid-19 regulations.

The institution reopened for face-to-face lectures two weeks ago.

A number of students stay on campus and unnecessary movements, in and out of campus are not allowed.

Inside the campus everyone is expected to properly wear their masks and sanitise regularly.

Those who do not properly wear their masks are expected to fork out a fine of US$5 or RTGS$500 which will be directed towards the institution’s developmental programmes.

Failure to pay the fine will result in the accused students not being allowed to attend lectures.

This was revealed by JMN Poly principal Dr Ngoni Moyo during a memorial service on Wednesday for the institution’s two lecturers who succumbed to Covid-19.

