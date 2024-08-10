Joel Luphahla joins Dynamos

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

DYNAMOS has added Joel Luphahla to their technical team as assistant to interim coach Llyod Chigowe.

The club announced the news via a statement on Saturday morning.

“The Club is pleased to announce that Interim Head Coach Lloyd Chigowe has picked Joel Luphahla to be his 1st Assistant Coach.

The former Warriors winger brings in a wealth of experience having served in a similar role at Highlanders between February 2022 to February 2023,” read part of the statement.

Luphahla has previously held a head coach post at Golden Eagles from February 2020 to January 2022.

Before that, he was the head coach at TelOne FC between February 2018 to January 2020.

Luphahla guided the Gweru-based side to promotion into the top flight after winning the 2018 Zifa Central Region Division One title.

Previously, he was head coach at Border Strikers in 2017 which was precedented by a stint as player coach at Tsholotsho FC in 2016.

Dubai, as he is fondly known by football lovers, cut his teeth in the dugout after he was appointed team manager at CAPS United in 2015.

This was at a twilight of an illustrious playing career that began at Zimbabwe Saints then Bosso, before moving to Cyprus with AEP Paphos FC in 2000.

Luphahla returned from Cyprus to join Super Diski side SuperSport United in 2004 where he spent two seasons.

Thereafter, he joined Platinum Stars and was with the Rustenburg-based side between 2006 and 2008.

For the Warriors, Joel has 57 national team caps and 13 goals under his name.

The ex-Zimbabwe international winger has just acquired his CAF B coaching badge and will be attending the presentation ceremony in Tanzania in a few days time.

-@innocentskizoe