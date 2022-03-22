Joel Luphahla joins Highlanders

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have opted to strengthen their technical department by roping in former player Joel Luphahla, according to impeccable sources.

Bosso are 11th on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table and have been on the hunt for a second assistant coach to assist head coach Mandla Mpofu and his deputy Bekithemba Ndlovu.

Impeccable sources said Bosso, who initiated the process of strengthening the technical team at the beginning of the year, with names like ex-Highlanders assistant coach Philani Mabhena and former Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda thrown into the fray, are closing in on Luphahla.

Dubai, as Luphahla is affectionately known, parted ways with Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles on Monday.

“A meeting was held on Monday and it’s highly likely that Joel will be joining the technical team. It has always been in the pipeline to have two assistant coaches,” said the source.

….more to follow

