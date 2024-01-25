Joel Luphahla leaves Bosso. . . Try Ncube puts pen to assistant coach contract

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HAVING turned down an offer to be the head coach of Highlanders developmental side Bosso 90, Joel Luphahla is believed to have reached a mutual separation agreement with the club yesterday.

It is the day that Try Ncube officially joined the club after signing a contract to be Kelvin Kaindu’s first assistant.

The club executive resolved to have Luphahla take charge of the development side as he does not have a Caf B certificate, which is a licence to sit on the Premiership bench.

At Bosso 90, he was meant to replace Melusi “Mabaleka” Sibanda who the club intends to have as first team manager for this season if they go according to a resolution made by the executive a fortnight ago.

Sibanda is said to have turned down the offer from the club, choosing to continue in his coaching development path as he has chosen that to be his profession.

Club sources say Luphahla missed yesterday’s training session, an indication he may have already left the club.

“The idea to have Joel coaching the development side came as a result of him not having the qualifications. However, that is not the path he is willing to take. The two parties have since seen it fit to mutually cut ties,” said a source.

Bosso were yet to respond to inquiries made to them at the time of going to print.

Former Hwange assistant coach Ncube put pen to paper yesterday as he is set assume the role of first team assistant coach beginning this morning.

Ncube is believed to have impressed the Bosso hierarchy in interviews held by the club last week. The club is racing against time to appoint the second assistant coach as the season is primed for an early start.

The season is expected to begin on February 24.

However, the first round of matches will be preceded by the Castle Challenge Cup match between league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos at Baobab Stadium a week earlier.

The domestic top-flight normally starts in March.

Meanwhile, Highlanders have confirmed the capture of central attacking midfielder Brian “Gaucho” Ndlovu on a three-year deal from Zifa Southern Region Division One side Adachi.

Ndlovu has been training with Bosso and appears to have impressed the coaches.

The player who is also comfortable playing as a winger or false nine scored six goals last season.

Gaucho, as he is affectionately known, is technically gifted and is quick on the feet and could add some goals for Highlanders who are in need to sharpen their frontline this season. -@innocentskizoe