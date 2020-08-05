Joel Luphahla picks his best Bosso 11 of all time

05 Aug, 2020 - 16:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Johannes "Tshisa" Ngodzo

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
HIGHLANDERS’ attacking players used to “hide” by behind defenders whenever Johannes Ngodzo was in possession of the ball for fear of unexpectedly receiving a pass from him.

Signature, as Ngodzo was fondly known, had a cultured left foot and besides being a dribbler, he had the ability to spray pin-point passes and fish out his ‘hiding’ teammates.

Naming his all-time Highlanders’ best 11, former winger Joel Luphahla picked Ngodzo as one of the three best players attacking players that played for Bosso.

Luphahla named Peter ‘Oxo’ Nkomo as his best goalkeeper, with the quartet of Alexander ‘Cool Ruler’ Maseko, Thulani ‘Biya’ Ncube, Dumisani ‘Savimbi’ Nyoni and the late Mercedes ‘Rambo’ Sibanda forming his back four.

Dubai, as Luphahla was also known, picked two central midfielders, both late, Benjamin Nkonjera and Willard Khumalo.

For the three players in front of the two central midfielders, he settled the Ndlovu brothers Peter and the late Adam as well as Ngodzo.

“Behind the top striker, I know I’m a little bit biased, I think I’ll go for one of the most gifted footballers Johannes Ngodzo. That boy was just marvelous. Excuse me for saying that boy, because when Ngodzo broke into first team to play with us, he used to polish our boots. He was very young and in camp we would send him to do some chores.

The things he did with the ball were marvelous. He was unlucky not to play outside the country because of injury. When he had the ball at his feet, we used to hide because he was a dangerous passer.

“I know there are better players I didn’t watch and some I saw who could play where I’ve selected Ngodzo. I could have gone with my mentor Rahman Gumbo, but I can’t leave out Signature,” said Luphahla.

Zenzo Moyo completes Luphahla’s best 11. – @ZililoR

