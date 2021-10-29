Joey Antipas slapped with US$1 200 fine

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

OUTSPOKEN Chicken Inn FC coach Joey Antipas has been slapped with a US$1 250 fine for making comments deemed to put the integrity of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and its sponsors into disrepute.

Antipas drew the ire of the PSL by criticising it for scheduling his club’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi.

Antipas felt his side had been robbed of home advantage, as he was of the view that they were going to face Group D runners-up Ngezi at Barbourfields Stadium by virtue of finishing top of Group B.

He was charged under Article of the Standing Orders, which punishes a player or official that makes comments in the mainstream or social media implying bias, questions the integrity or brings the league and/or its sponsors into disrepute or are abusive, offensive and/or insulting.

According to the Article, a fine of US$1 250, payable in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of payment, will be imposed on the club to which the person is attached and the club must advise in writing of the action taken to discipline the individual.

If no action is taken by the club within 14 days, the initial fine is doubled.

Chicken Inn face Ngezi tomorrow in a morning kick-off followed by the game between defending Chibuku Super Cup champions Highlanders and FC Platinum in the afternoon.

Antipas was quoted by a daily publication blasting the PSL for double standards.

“The PSL is playing double standards here. We play group games and are made to fight to get to the top and get home advantage only to wake up in the morning (and) you are just told you are playing away. This is below the belt.

And to make matters worse, we are playing in the morning. That is grossly unfair; maybe only in Zimbabwe. But it just happened and there is nothing we can do about it. PSL has come up with a harsh stance,” Antipas said.

He will be hoping that his charges emerge supreme against a side that holds a better record at Baobab.

Chicken Inn have never won against Ngezi at Baobab, leaving them with an uphill assignment tomorrow.

The two sides have played four times at Baobab since 2016, with Ngezi winning three matches; 2-1 in 2016 and identical 1-0 score lines in 2018 and 2019. They drew 2-2 in 2017. — @ZililoR