Johannes Ngodzo appointed head coach

ONE of the best midfielders to grace local stadia, Johannes Ngodzo, is now the head coach for ambitious Zifa Southern Region Division One outfit Adachi.

The side has made changes to its coaching staff which sees Philani “Beefy” Ncube, who was head coach last season, taking up the role of technical director.

Ngodzo was assistant to Ncube last season.

Club chairman Thandazani Zimbwa confirmed the latest developments.

“Yes, we have made some technical changes and we are looking forward to the coming season. We fared well in our maiden campaign and we hope to improve this year,” said Zimbwa.

Ngodzo, a former Warriors midfielder rose to fame at the turn of the millennium and was selected to the national teams.

He was awarded Player of the Year at the age of 15 at the Highlanders Juniors that had played the whole season without tasting defeat in the 1995 season.

They were coached by veteran Ali Baba Dube who has been credited with identifying some of the best talent in Bulawayo.

Ngodzo won many accolades during his career, including second runner-up in the 2002 Soccer Star of the Year list, Highlanders Player of the Year, Grizzlers Sizzlers Player of the Month and four league titles with Highlanders.

The midfielder’s career came to an abrupt end on July 5, 2003 when the Warriors played in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Eritrea as he picked up an injury.

Ngodzo said he never regained full fitness after the injury.

He then ventured into coaching and has had stints at Bantu Rovers and Bulawayo City.

Adachi is bankrolled by Australia-based Adrian Mtungwazi through his company, Adachi Disability Services, who at one time pledged US$30 000 to Zimbabwe Saints.

Last season, the team had the likes of seasoned goalkeeper Nonjabulo Dube formerly with How Mine and Bulawayo City, ex-Tsholotsho FC defender Thandolwenkosi Ncube, the quintet of former Bulawayo City players Elton Ndlovu, Welcome Ndiweni, Innocent Kutsanzira and Crispen Machisi (all midfielders) and defender Ntobeko Moyo.

Ex-Tsholotsho FC midfielder Ocient Ncube, former Triangle United utility player Spar Dube and striker Bothwell Nyathi, formerly with Highlanders were also with the club. —@innocentskizoe