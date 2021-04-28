John Tallach receives PPEs

Credsure Managing Director Mr Calven Mutyavaviri handing over the PPEs to the school

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

JOHN Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North, yesterday received 1 000 masks and 40 litres of sanitizers from insurance company, Credit Insurance Zimbabwe Limited (Credsure).

The school last year became one of the Covid-19 hotspots after recording 184 cases and was the first school in the country where learners tested positive to Covid-19.

Parents and teachers feared for the worst and learners were in panic mode but the outbreak was handled successfully as significant recoveries were made and no deaths were recorded.

Credsure Managing Director Mr Calven Mutyavaviri said the gesture was long overdue.

“When it came to our attention last year that John Tallach was bedevilled by such, we felt it was our duty to assist them but we were delayed by the second wave lockdown.

“We have a long-term relationship with the school because it is insured by us so it was our duty to help fight against this virus,” said Mr Mutyavaviri.

Credsure is a world-class provider of and preferred specialist in quality credit and short-term insurance products.

Mr Mutyavaviri said the company provides insurance solutions that withstand the dynamics of the Zimbabwean economy.

“Credsure has provided the Zimbabwean market with affordable and innovative insurance solutions that weather the dynamics of the Zimbabwean economy,” he said.

Mr Tavengerwei Bope the Head of humanities at John Tallach, on behalf of headmaster Mr Bonakele Ncube, received the donation and thanked the insurer.

“We are grateful to Credsure for the kind gesture and taking our relationship a step further. For the past years Credsure has been awarding our Ordinary level best commercial student and Advanced level best Business studies student. So, we are glad that our relationship is not only limited to insurance,” said Mr Bope.

He said last year was not easy because of the novel virus but the school has adopted new norms to curb the virus.

“Learners adhere to strict social distancing and physical contact is a punishable offence,” he said.

He added that the school has divided dining sessions into groups to reduce crowding in the dining hall.



“The other thing we have adopted is reducing the number of people who enter the school. Parents have to drop their children at the gate where they undergo temperature checks and sanitising.

“Learners who go home on sick leave undergo a 10-day quarantine before they attend lessons or engage with other learners,” he said.

The school follows the national Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), which prohibits hugs, handshakes and sharing of desks in schools.

Break and lunch time must be staggered to prevent crowding by learners while sporting activities are banned. A classroom should only accommodate a maximum of 35 pupils to allow for social [email protected]