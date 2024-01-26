Johnfat Sibanda charms Harare fans

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chairman Johnfat Sibanda believes he still has a lot to offer at the club and re-election in the upcoming elections will allow him to take the club to another level.

Sibanda will go to the ballot on February 4 against four other contestants, who are also gunning for the chairmanship.

He will contest against banker Eddison Dube, former chairman Kenneth Mhlophe as well as diaspora-based member, Nodumo Nyathi.

On Wednesday Sibanda was in the capital to engage the Harare chapter of Bosso fans.

“I think I still have a lot to offer to the club, which is so close to my heart. I have been a Highlanders fan and executive for several years and I am not looking back and my intention is to see the club grow.

“I am looking forward to be given another chance as three years were not enough to see me transform the club to the old glory days,” he said.

Sibanda says he still has some unfinished business after missing the championship last season having gone for 19 games without a defeat.

“I don’t think we need to blame anyone on our chances of bringing glory to Bulawayo.

“Last season we missed out after a perfect start but it’s sport and I am going to make sure that we rectify that if given the opportunity. My appeal is that the electorate give me another chance . . .”

Sibanda believes he has, in his three years, managed to transform the Bulawayo giants into a formidable side while also widening their revenue sources, including securing a mine claim and securing partnerships with some corporates like Sakunda Holdings.