Joint Parliamentary committees visit Mlambapele Border Post, highlight urgent infrastructure needs

Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) and the Immigration Department on Wednesday hosted Team A of the Joint Portfolio Committees on Defence, Home Affairs Security and War Veterans’ Affairs, alongside the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security, at the Mlambapele border post, shared with Botswana.

The delegation assessed critical infrastructure challenges and discussed pressing needs, including the construction of new facilities, upgraded staff accommodation, border expansion, and the installation of a perimeter fence to enhance security.

A key proposal from the Immigration Department was the construction of a bridge over the Shashe River, which officials say would significantly improve traffic flow into Zimbabwe. The bridge is expected to facilitate trade, ease congestion, and boost revenue collection for ZINARA while fostering economic growth in the surrounding communities.

“The development of this border post is a priority for both security and economic reasons,” said a representative from the Immigration Department. “Improved infrastructure will not only streamline operations but also attract more travelers and traders, benefiting the entire region.”

The parliamentary committees pledged to review the proposals and engage relevant stakeholders to fast-track the projects. The visit underscores the government’s commitment to modernizing border facilities and strengthening cross-border trade and security.