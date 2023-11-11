Joint tourism venture to market Victoria Falls and Table mountain as ‘must travel destinations’

Leonard Ncube,Online Reporter

IN an effort to up the game in marketing destination Victoria Falls, the ‘We Are Victoria Falls’ initiative and Cape Town Tourism have launched a collaborative campaign called “Wonder2Wonder” to promote tourism in both cities.

Boasting of iconic natural wonders – Victoria Falls and Table Mountain, the two cities early this year entered into a unique marriage where destination management organisations signed a cooperation agreement in setting the stage for forward-thinking collaboration between African destinations.

The cross-border partnership, the first of its kind in Southern Africa, heralded a joint marketing partnership that was implemented last month.

Speaking at the launch of the collaborative campaign, tourism stakeholders said a new era is beckoning for Victoria Falls tapping from experiences in Cape Town.

Executive director of ‘We Are Victoria Falls’, Mr Ngqabutho Moyo encouraged all stakeholders to put their hands on the marketing deck.

“We want everyone to get behind it. We are trying something new here and we believe this is a great opportunity for our city and our tourism industry,” he said.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said: “Wonder2Wonder is a celebration of our two world wonders and a call-out to our shared markets that a trip to Southern Africa should include both destinations. The campaign features exciting imagery of our two destinations, with a focus on adventure to appeal to active, multi-generational and younger markets.”

Speaking recently in Victoria Falls at the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe conference, Ms Muchanyuka said customer experience is the key to the future of tourism.

The Wonder2wonder campaign will run for six weeks and is being promoted by “We Are Victoria Falls and Cape Town.

Stakeholders include tourism players, partners in both destinations and the travel trade, including Trailfinders UK which is working to amplify the campaign through their base of over 16 million clients.

Cape Town Tourism chief marketing executive Mr Leigh Dawber said Cape Town and Victoria Falls offer unique remarkable and complementary experiences that speak to the heart of next-generation adventure travellers.

“This partnership celebrates our synergies and gives visitors a seamless way to explore two of the most beautiful places in the world. This embodies Cape Town Tourism’s ongoing support of sustainable travel on the African continent, and we look forward to more fruitful collaborations with We Are Victoria Falls in the future,” he said.

The two cities have direct air connection making traveling more convenient and providing an excellent opportunity for new visitors to Africa to begin their journey and develop a passion for more immersive experiences.

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Tawanda Gusha said two airlines, Airlink and Kenya Airways operate between the two cities.

He said the ACZ is dedicated to supporting valuable airline partners in providing this important connectivity.

The initiative will also encourage tourists to stay longer.

Tourists have an opportunity to explore various activities including immersive safaris, languid sundowner cruises, high tea on manicured lawns, and the chance to adrenaline high-wire activities overlooking the majestic Victoria Falls.

There has been massive investment in the city, new and fresh products and experiences to appeal to different kinds of traveller.

A new Simunye Theatre was opened recently to add to several other experiences such as spas, galleries, new restaurants and pop-up cafes.

According to a market analysis by ZTA in 2022, UK, Germany and France make up three out of the five ‘tier one’ priority markets for Zimbabwe.

The same report also states that 45 percent of UK travelers with an interest in Southern Africa are between the ages of 18-44, and 35 percent report having high income.

‘We Are Victoria Falls’ is a public-private destination management partnership for Victoria Falls that was established under the leadership of the then Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, and the Victoria Falls City Council.

It’s mission is to support the sustainable development of tourism by coordinating all of the elements that make up the destination and has been supported by the Zimbabwe Destination Development

Programme, a technical assistance project of the Ministry and World Bank’s International Finance Corporation.

Cape Town Tourism is the official destination marketing organisation for Cape Town City and responsible for tourism marketing, visitor and industry services.