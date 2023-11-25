Jojola laid to rest

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Gaza area of Chivhu came to a standstill yesterday as the people celebrated one of their illustrious sons George Chigova for one last time before his body was lowered at Chivhu Cemetery in Chikomba District in the afternoon yesterday.

Thousands, including former and current football players, football supporters and the local leadership of Chikomba fronted by Chief Musarurwa and Mayor Dikinya came to pay their last respects.

A church service was held, followed by body viewing at Chivhu Stadium, better known to locals as “Garwe”.

There was no better way to see off Chigova than to take his body to the place where he begun playing junior football.

Chigova died in South Africa last week, at the age of 32 years, from a suspected heart ailment.

He left behind widow Nokuthula Mangena and three daughters Nicole, Tino and Tanatswa.

Chigova was buried at 3pm, right next to his father and mother’s graves.

His widow Nokuthula was emotional when delivering her last speech.

“First of all I would like to thank you all for the support you have given to the family from the start of this ordeal,” she said.

“It’s not easy burying your husband this early. This is the most difficult thing that I have to go through. I’m looking at our girls, they are my strength. I also look at Dynamos and the whole Zimbabwe family, our friends, our families, your love keep us going.

“I’m sure George is smiling wherever he is. You have shown him love but may you also do the same to those that have remained behind.

“Don’t wait to show them love when they are gone. Give them flowers whilst they are still alive. That’s all what George needed when he was still alive; your love, your support,” said Nokuthula.

Zifa also paid tribute to Chigova.

“Chigova was a beloved member of the Warriors family and will be deeply missed. His contribution to the national team and to football in Zimbabwe will never be forgotten . . . “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Chigova’s family, friends, and the whole football fraternity during this difficult time,” said Zifa in a statement.

Chigova was a product of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy before he made his Premiership bow with Gunners in 2010 and 2011.

He came to prominence at Harare giants Dynamos, where he won two league titles and a pair of Mbada Diamond Cup titles, before he crossed to South Africa in 2014, for his first stint with SuperSport United.

After one season, he shifted base to Polokwane City where he got generous game time and featured in over 100 games for the club. He was able to retrace his footsteps to SuperSport in 2020.

Alongside fellow AYSA graduates and friends Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona,

Chigova played at the African Cup of Nations and enjoyed success with the Warriors — as he won the Cosafa Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association organising secretary Chris Romario Musekiwa, who convinced Chigova to join DeMbare in 2012, said the fans will miss the goalkeeper.

“George Chigova was a highly dependable goalkeeper gifted with a huge frame, technique, natural reflexes and great ball distribution. He raised high our flag at Chan 2014, inspiring the Warriors as they made history by reaching the semi finals.

“Memories of his heroic saves at the 2018 Cosafa Cup final against Zambia will live forever. Rest easy Jojola, you ran a good race. Your legacy will live forever,” said Musekiwa.