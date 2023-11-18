Jonah beware! Giant 12kg fish caught at Matopos Sailing Club

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

ON a laid back Wednesday afternoon, a day that marked the start of the month of November, an avid fisherman reeled in a rare species of fish that has not been caught in the dam in years. So impressive was Bruce Mutari’s catch that it weighed a massive 11,9 kilogrammes.

A fortnight before, Mutari had caught a catfish weighing 7,7 kilogrammes.

Mutari is one of the many fishermen who take to the waters of Matopos Sailing Club, a recreational facility 20 kilometres from Bulawayo for leisure and the hope for a good catch.

For Mutari, a PHD graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa in the field of plant breeding, and his peers fishing is more than just a hobby and there is no better place to spend their afternoons than at local dams around the city such as the Sailing Club water reservoir.

“I started fishing from a young age with my father in Colleen Bawn in Gwanda where I grew up. My father was a hunter and a fisherman but I grew more interested in the latter and have not looked back. Fishing is a relaxing sport, if I can call it a sport, and I find fishing at Sailing Club Dam and the Khami Dam much more interesting than fishing in huge lakes such as Kariba.

“I have observed that the number of guys who go to Sailing Club Dam for fishing has grown steadily over the years, which is good for local tourism as we get to explore our city’s natural spaces and help grow local businesses.

“We pay US$4 per individual and the same amount for a boat to fish at the Sailing Club Dam and we get to meet as friends, especially over the weekends, for relaxing afternoons away from the bustling life in the city centre.

“Network is poor, which plays to our advantage, because we get to spend the day fishing and not worry about work, social media and the everyday stress that we all go through during the week,” said Mutari.

The Government, under the Second Republic, has been advocating for a robust drive to revitalise local tourism but encouraging Zimbabweans to explore their own country and visit places of interest to grow the economy.

Many know the Sailing Club as a simple recreational facility that offers post card Kodak moments, open spaces for braais and drinking yet for a new generation of fishermen, the dam is pregnant with various species of fish.

Mthulisi Gasela was introduced to fishing by a friend two years ago and in his own words has been “hopping from one dam to the other since then.”

“My favourite fishing spots are at the Sailing Club, Maleme and Khami dams. I can hardly go for a month without going fishing for a weekend since I was introduced to fishing in 2021 by a close friend.

“Sometimes my wife jokes that I wasted my day when I go back home without a catch but I always explain to her that fishing is an experience, catching a fish is the result but the most important thing is to enjoy the experience.

“When I catch small fish, I usually throw them back into the water because it’s not about going back home to brag that I caught so much fish but it’s about patiently waiting for that moment when I catch that rare fish that my friends have been itching to catch for months or even years,” explained Gasela.

Water bodies such as Sailing Club and Khami are run by ZimParks, whose spokesman Tinashe Farawo is on record saying that they should be enjoyed by Zimbabweans, the rightful owners of the natural resources that the country is endowed with.

The country is a major tourist attraction with places such as Victoria Falls, Matopos National Park, Lake Kariba, Hwange National Park, Chinhoyi Caves and so many others whose earnings from foreign tourists contributes significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and general economy.

“It’s a pity there are no records of the biggest fish species that have been caught in dams such as Sailing Club but when I asked an employee from ZimParks who works there, he said the 11,9 kilogrammes catch was the biggest in the 10 or so years he has worked at that dam.

“I encourage my friends and family to make a habit of visiting local tourist places and explore their own city; there are so many places of interest that we can visit and enjoy ourselves,” said Mutari.